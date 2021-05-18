Town of Tazewell to bring back summer car shows and concerts

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Throughout the summer, the Town of Tazewell is planning to hold a monthly event called Music on Main & Cruise-In.

It features a car show along the town’s historic Main Street. And according to Tazewell Today Executive Director Amanda Hoops, the town is excited to bring back the long-anticipated event.

“We’re kicking off Summer 2021,” Hoops said. “Unfortunately due to COVID, we had to cancel our cruise-ins last year. But this is one of our most popular events that we hold on Main Street.”

The show invites lovers of cars to spruce up their vehicle and participate in the line up. Families can walk down the street and view the cars in a safe manner, following the car show is a concert on Main Street.

All of this is being put on by the town as safely as possible. Last year’s event was put on hold due to the pandemic, and they are putting in all the precautions to make sure things go smoothly this year.

“Main Street is an outdoor event venue, so we can operate within those guidelines. We will have social distancing reminders, signs and spaces blocked off. There will be hand sanitizing stations everywhere.”

Music on Main & Cruise-In will take place on four dates this year: May 29, June 19, July 24, and August 21.

The car show parades begin at 4:00 P.M. and the concert follows at 6:30 P.M.

