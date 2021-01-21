Town of Tazewell renovates iconic Mini Park

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Tazewell is updating its Mini Park.

The iconic part of Main Street sits on an area the size of a small building. It features benches, a water fountain and a mural. The town recently received funding to revitalize the park and add a small visitor center.

Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says the new visitors center was built with help from a carpentry class from the Pocahontas State Correctional Facility, and it’s great to see some new additions to Main Street.

“We received a couple of grants to update the Mini Park and put in a mini visitors center. It’s an old school, British-style phone booth. That will be an information center and it will house a brochure rack, business directories, event schedules, things of that nature.”

The Mini Park’s mural will also be updated in the coming months.

An unveiling of the park’s changes is expected to happen sometime in the next few weeks.