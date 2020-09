FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Due to the spike in COVID-19 numbers in our area, the Park Board voted unanimously to close areas, that may lead to a spread in the virus.

These areas include all fields, courts, shelters and playgrounds in the Town of Fayetteville until further notice. The health trail will remain open.

As with every decision that we make, the safety of our residents is our #1 priority.