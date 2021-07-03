Town of Fayetteville celebrates annual 4th of July Heritage Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Lots of vendors and a stage set for a live band took over the streets of Fayetteville as everyone gets ready to kick off the 4th of July festivities, and after not having the festival last year, quite a crowd is expected to show.

“There’s going to be a lot of people here tonight and there are lots of people just wanting to get out again, I’ve talked to a lot of them and I believe by tonight this place is going to be packed,” says Monty Price, a sound production operator.

Many events leading up to the big celebration are in the works, such as a hula-hoop contest, a balloon toss, and of course, lots of great vendors selling anything from funnel cakes, to tie-dye shirts, and even sand art.

“We do 280 to 300 shows a year, but this is our first year for this show. It’s a beautiful day, everybody needs to come out and enjoy themselves,” says Maresa Savonarola, a vendor worker selling sand art.

This annual Heritage Festival not only draws in the locals but any newcomers to Fayetteville, coming to get a taste of the action, as well.

“Fayetteville is probably one of our favorite places on Saturdays, we come and we spend the day,” says one festival attendee. “Happy 4th of July and we hope that you guys have a great Saturday!”

All of these exciting activities are in full swing and there are lots to do here in Fayetteville this weekend, with no plans on stopping anytime soon. At 5 p.m., everyone will gather to watch the parade, then there will be a frog jumping contest and a turtle race, and finally, a street dance featuring The 2 Broke Band until 9 p.m.

Of course, the fireworks display will wrap up this year’s 4th of July Heritage Festival in Fayetteville, and those will start at dusk on Sunday.

