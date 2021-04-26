Town of Ansted gears up for its 2021 Heritage Festival

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Ansted is excited to announce its 19th annual heritage festival making its return after being canceled last year from COVID. This three-day festival will kick off with a street dance, vendors, and lots of music and fun. Saturday the town will host a parade, a 5K, and rubber duck race, a car cruising and tractor event, and lots more. Finally, the festival will round off with a downtown church service on Sunday.

“We’re excited about it,” says festival chairman Stephen Eades. “We are all just looking forward to getting out of the house, seeing some of our old friends and classmates, and really just enjoying having some great fun.”

Ansted’s Heritage Festival is set for June 25, 26, and 27, so be on the lookout for more information on it to come.

