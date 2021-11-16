Town of Alderson to host yearly Christmas Parade December 3

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Alderson is gearing up for their yearly Christmas parade.

The parade will be on Friday, Dec. 3. It runs through the heart of Alderson, starting at Virginia Street and ending at the fire department.

Santa will be greeting children and their family inside the volunteer fire department as the parade finishes.

According to the town’s public information officer Margaret Hambrick, they think it’s a great way to get the locals ready for the holiday season.

“It’s the community spirit, it’s the kids who just love seeing Santa.” Hambrick said. “We’re also hoping to have a couple of local bands, and it’s just a great kick off to the holidays.”

Line up begins at 6 p.m., the parade begins at 7.

