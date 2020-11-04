Tom Fast comes in 2nd of 32nd Delegate District

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One of the winners of the 32nd delegate District celebrated his victory at Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building last night.

Repbulican Tom Fast came in second place with 6,899 votes and was re-elected for his 4th term. Fast says he will continue to work on the economic climate in West Virginia.

“I’m real excited and I just have to thank the Lord, I did pray for this to be done and I did not take this for granted. I’m going to do the best I can and I want to thank the voters,” Fast said.

Fast said this year he’ll like to focus on the business and inventory tax.