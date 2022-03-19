Tigers to defend state championship Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Facing a rematch of last year’s championship game, Shady Spring admitted they had a slow start to Friday’s Class AAA semifinal against Wheeling Central Catholic.

But in a manner similar to Wednesday against North Marion, the Tigers gained momentum as the night progressed, winning 59-49 over the Maroon Knights to return to Championship Saturday.

Braden Chapman led the Tigers with 22 points and eight rebounds, while twin brother Cole had 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Ryan Reasbeck, who led all scorers in last year’s title game, had 18 points for Wheeling Central Catholic.

Shady Spring will face Fairmont Senior for the Class AAA title at 5:30 PM Saturday. It will be part of a busy day for Southern West Virginia, as James Monroe and Greater Beckley Christian play each other at 10:00 AM in Class A; Bluefield will play Poca at 12:30 PM in Class AA.

