Three prisons in our area report active COVID-19 cases

By
Tyler Barker
-

(WOAY) – Three Federal Correctional Institutions in our area are reporting positive COVID-19 cases in their facilities.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the FCI Beckley facility, FCI McDowell County facility, and the FPC Alderson facility has positive cases.

The FCI Beckley facility has had 13 inmates test positive, with six of those having recovered.  Five inmates have tested positive but since recovered.

The FCI McDowell County facility has one inmate and one staff member positive for the COVID-19 virus.  So far, four staff members have recovered.

The FPC Alderson facility currently has two inmates who have tested positive, and are active.

No facility in our area has reported deaths due to COVID-19.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR