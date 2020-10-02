Three prisons in our area report active COVID-19 cases

(WOAY) – Three Federal Correctional Institutions in our area are reporting positive COVID-19 cases in their facilities.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the FCI Beckley facility, FCI McDowell County facility, and the FPC Alderson facility has positive cases.

The FCI Beckley facility has had 13 inmates test positive, with six of those having recovered. Five inmates have tested positive but since recovered.

The FCI McDowell County facility has one inmate and one staff member positive for the COVID-19 virus. So far, four staff members have recovered.

The FPC Alderson facility currently has two inmates who have tested positive, and are active.

No facility in our area has reported deaths due to COVID-19.