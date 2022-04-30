Three PikeView seniors sign to play at the collegiate level

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – High school student athletes continue to make their college decisions across Southern West Virginia. On Friday, three PikeView seniors put pen to paper and made things official.

Kat Webb and Alex Patton will both run track at Concord University.

Webb was offered a full-ride academic scholarship, so she was ecstatic when Coach Mike Cox recruited her. She will major in biochemistry.

“Entering junior year, I had a really nasty injury and had to sit out cross country season and he never wavered. He was always so excited at the prospect of me getting to run for him. When he started scouting me senior year, it just all felt official,” Webb explained.

The senior added, “Growing up I had some health issues and wasn’t able to start being athletic until well into school. After today, I’m able to reflect on how far I’ve come. It’s something I never pictured myself doing. I’m so proud I’m able to be here and that Mikey’s going to give me a chance.”

Patton says he always hoped to run at the collegiate level, but is excited to actually make that dream a reality. He plans to major in law or medical.

“My last two years of high school, I learned a strong work ethic coming into sports and all athletics. I’m definitely going to take that with me. I did imagine it, but I’m not sure how much of a reality it was at the time,” Patton said.

Meanwhile, Montana Mann is signing to join the acrobatics and tumbling team at Bluefield State College. The Big Blues just finished up their first year offering the sport, so Mann is excited to be part of the beginning stages of the team.

The senior says she chose Bluefield State because she wanted to be close to home, but not too close. She plans to major in elementary education.

“It’s very exciting. It’s not something I’ve actually done before, but it’s stuff I’ve done in the past all combined,” Mann explained.

She continued, “I think that’s what’s most exciting. I get to start new with everybody and it’s not going into something new for me; it’s kind of new for all us at the same time.”

“[My friends and family] all helped me get to where I am today. Even in

