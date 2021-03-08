Three Marshall players earn C-USA honors

WOAY – Conference USA announced its postseason basketball all-conference awards on Monday, with three Marshall players among the honorees.

Taevion Kinsey was named to the men’s basketball First Team, after averaging 20 points per game for the Marshall men. Jarrod West was named to both the all-conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team; he recorded 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while also totaling 119 assists and 50 steals.

One women’s player was honored, with Savannah Wheeler being named to the all-conference Second Team. Wheeler led the Herd women with 17 points per game and also totaled 48 assists and 16 steals.

Marshall women’s basketball will play Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament Wednesday afternoon. The Herd men will play that night against the winner of Rice-Southern Mississippi.