Three from WVU, one from Marshall on national watch lists

WOAY – Monday marked the first set of watch lists for various college football individual awards, with 16 lists being announced over the next two weeks.

One of the lists announced Monday was for the Maxwell Award, given to the best college football player as voted on by the Maxwell Football Club. West Virginia was represented on this list by quarterback Jarret Doege and running back Leddie Brown. Brown was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 after rushing for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns; Doege threw 14 touchdown passes and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Marshall quarterback was also named to the Maxwell watch list. The reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Year threw for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Thundering Herd, and was one of five Marshall players named to Conference USA’s preseason watch list.

Also announced on Monday was the Bednarik Award watch list, for the best defensive player. WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to this list, a year after brother Darius was selected. Dante recorded 35 tackles for the Mountaineers in 2020, including a team-high 10.5 for loss. He was the lone Mountaineer named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team earlier this month.

One watch list is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback.

