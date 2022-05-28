Three Beckley seniors to stay close to home and continue collegiate playing careers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The school year is coming to a close, but high school seniors continue to make their college decisions. On Friday, three Woodrow Wilson student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play collegiately.

Zan Hill will continue his golf career at Concord University. Hill was the 2021 Class AAA State Champion.

Hill has only been playing golf for four years, so he is excited to take that next step.

“It’s great. I mean I’ve always wanted to do this. I only started playing golf four years ago, so it’s kind of surreal that today has finally come,” he explained.

“I knew some of the players and knew them well. It was just the right fit for me. The coach and I bonded well, so it was all-around a good fit for me.”

The Beckley senior says he will take his leadership experience with the Flying Eagles to Athens.

He plans to major in accounting and business administration.

Meanwhile, Danny Dickenson and Logan Williams will be taking their talents on the baseball diamond to Bluefield State.

The two have been playing together for about a decade and are excited to continue their playing careers together.

Williams says he will be a pitcher, shortstop, and outfielder. Dickenson will play first and third.

They say being close to home, but not too close, was an important factor and Bluefield State just felt like the right fit.

Dickenson said, “It means a lot. We’ve worked our whole lives to get to this point, so it feels nice to finally be rewarded for all the work we’ve put in.”

Williams added, “We’re happy. We just like playing together and are glad we can take it to the next level and really just stay together and play.”

“We’re best friends. We’ve been playing together our whole lives, so it’s nice to keep going for another four years.”

