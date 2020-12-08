This week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – December 6-12 marks National Influenza Vaccination Week.

This week is an annual observance to remind everyone that there’s still time to get your flu vaccine if you haven’t already. Flu activity in West Virginia is still low, but it may increase as we head into the late winter seasons.

“It is critically important now to get your flu shot It is a respiratory virus and we want to keep everyone as health as we can right now because COVID is so dominants,” Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart.

To get your flu shot or to learn more information, contact your local health department.