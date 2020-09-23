Theatre West Virginia returns this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be hosting performances of “The Last 5 Years” this weekend.

There will be shows at 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, in addition to a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. This will be the first in-person show for the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in 2020.

“Our first two weeks of rehearsal were virtual. I live in Pittsburgh, so I was up there, and we were quarantining,” said “The Last 5 Years” performer Mandie Patsy. “Everybody had to test negative for COVID-19 before they could come into the theatre and work in person.”

Tickets can be purchased at theatrewv.org or at Chocolate Moose on Harper Road.