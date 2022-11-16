The West Virginia Poison Center offers tips to keep children safe while traveling during the holiday season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Poison Center has simple poison safety tips to make your home a safe space for the whole family.

Keep children away from the household’s most dangerous products by putting all potential dangers up and away. Be sure to childproof places that commonly hold potential poisons such as household cleaners.

Any products that are not being used regularly within the home should be disposed of properly.

Do not keep any medications out. It is extremely important to make sure all medicines high and out of children’s reach.

Even with childproofing, children are quick and accidents happen. Consider putting the West Virginia Poison Center’s number at 1-800-222-1222 in an easy-to-reach spot.

Medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center are available 24/7 to answer questions about poison emergencies and questions.

