The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces return of trout stockings in select lakes and streams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announces the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams statewide.

Trout stockings officially returned to the following 29 lakes and streams:

Anthony Creek

Big Run Lake

Blackwater River

Cacapon State Park Lakes

Chief Logan Lake

Conaway Run Lake

Deegan Lake

Fitzpatrick Lake

Hinkle Lake

Howards Creek

Hurricane Reservoir

James P Bailey Lake

Larenim Park Lake

Laurel Fork Lake

Lick Creek Pond

Little Beaver Lake

Mannington Lake

Miletree Lake

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

South Branch (Catch and Release)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Petersburg)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summit Lake

Thomas Park Lake

Wayne Dam

For more information about trout stockings and recently stocked areas, visit wvdnr.gov.

