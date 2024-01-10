The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces return of trout stockings in select lakes and streams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announces the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams statewide.
Trout stockings officially returned to the following 29 lakes and streams:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Run Lake
- Blackwater River
- Cacapon State Park Lakes
- Chief Logan Lake
- Conaway Run Lake
- Deegan Lake
- Fitzpatrick Lake
- Hinkle Lake
- Howards Creek
- Hurricane Reservoir
- James P Bailey Lake
- Larenim Park Lake
- Laurel Fork Lake
- Lick Creek Pond
- Little Beaver Lake
- Mannington Lake
- Miletree Lake
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Pendleton Lake
- South Branch (Catch and Release)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Petersburg)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Thomas Park Lake
- Wayne Dam
For more information about trout stockings and recently stocked areas, visit wvdnr.gov.
Sponsored Content