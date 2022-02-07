The Voice contestant Cody Wickline to perform at Bluefield Art Center

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is presenting Cody Wickline this Friday.

Wickline is a singer and songwriter from southern West Virginia, and was featured on season 8 of The Voice.

Wickline will perform at the Bluefield art center this Friday, Feb 11.

The Art Center House Manager and Programming Director Nicole Thompson says they are very excited to see some local talent come to the stage.

“It’s wonderful to see a local guy have that kind of success, and now we get to experience it right here in Bluefield,” Thompson said.

Tickets are available online right now at BluefieldArtCenter.com

