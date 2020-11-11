BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you drove on Harper Road in Beckley on Wednesday you may have noticed a special tribute dedicated to veterans.

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum held it’s seventh annual Healing Field Ceremony. For a $5 donation, they plant a flag outside of their museum, each one representing a veteran. The ceremony also included a Flag-Raising Ceremony, and remarks from local veterans.

“The veterans were in hard times and you have to remember the sacrifices they made,” Chairman Glenn Smith said.

If you would like to support the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, you can donate at (304) 253-1775.