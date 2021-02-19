The Poor People’s Campaign organizes Moral Monday at Sen. Manchin office on Mon.

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15, The Poor People’s Campaign is asking all minimum-wage workers and supporters to come together in Charleston in front of Sen. Joe Manchin’s office on Monday.

“We were already struggling in poverty and COVID has made it so much worse. We want a complete package. We want the full COVID relief and $15 an hour,” Minimum-wage worker and member of The Poor People’s Campaign, Pamela Garrison said.

The rally is called The Moral Monday and will take place on Monday at 3 p.m. at 900 Pennsylvania Ave. Garrison says like many other minimum-wage workers she knows, her salary barely covers her living expenses.

“Most of us don’t work full time, we only work 32 hours. $11 an hour gives us $352 a week before taxes. That’s what we’re trying to get to them. It’s not that $15 is too high, it’s just $7.25 is too far behind,” she said.

According to Garrison, if people don’t stand together and fight, minimum-wage will never increase.

“The more [people] we got the louder our voices will be heard. If you are ready for a change then stand with us,” she said.

For more information on Moral Monday, visit The Poor People’s Campaign’s Facebook page.