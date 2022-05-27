The Outpost Campground gears up for its grand opening in the New River Gorge National Park

FAYETTE STATION, WV (WOAY) – After operating on a couple of soft openings last fall and earlier this spring, The Outpost Campground is gearing up to celebrate its official grand opening this weekend.

Located in the heart of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Fayette Station, The Outpost is a luxury campground offering a total of 11 cabins, full and partial RV hook-up areas, 20 tent sites, along with additional camping options.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place at the campground tomorrow evening, Saturday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m. The mayor along with a representative from Senator Manchin’s office and representatives from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce are going to be in attendance.

Local musician Matt Mullins will follow the ceremony with a performance at the former Red Dog Saloon, a spot that helped him get his start in the music industry. The owner of the campground, Ross Cherry expects around 70 groups of campers for the weekend and anticipates a good summer ahead.

“We’ve had nothing but stellar comments from every single guest, they all have been very pleased, they enjoy the setting, and I just think the land and the property itself lends to just making people feel at home, and comfortable, and really at ease,” Cherry says.

The campground will open a restaurant by next year and eventually expects to open a provisions store, a deli, a coffee shop, and add even more camping options.

You can book your stay at the Outpost today.

Related