The Hive: Health and Boutique officially adds a location at the Crossroads Mall

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local Oak Hill store has now officially opened up its doors to its second location at the Crossroads Mall. The Hive: Health and Boutique celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

They will offer some of the same kinds of services and amenities that its sister store in Oak Hill offers, such as small to triple X-sized clothing, accessories, baby gear, and teeth whitening services. However, as space at the mall location is more limited they were unable to add some of their other services like tanning that they offer in Oak Hill.

After opening the new store in October, they were now ready to announce an official opening and to fully serve the Raleigh County community.

“Our mall, just from me growing up until now has changed a lot, it doesn’t offer a lot of what it used to, so I think us being here and us offering what we offer, it brings people back out to see that you know, we’re giving back to the community, we’re offering more to the community,” says the store manager, Andria Hatfield.

Right now the boutique is offering 20% off on clothing and accessories throughout the store as part of their grand opening and Memorial Day celebration.

