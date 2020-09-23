The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputy

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new deputy to their department this morning.

20-year-old Justin Scott Deeds was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent. Justin said his life of dedication to public service began in 2015 when he became a member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Department.

“I’m very motivated to work and to help others. With my experience in the fire service I seen people on their worse day and being able to be there and be a helping hand is why I’m here today,” Deeds said.

The Sheriff’s department is also looking forward to welcoming back Corporal Billy Mitchell in October after a years long military deployment to Syria.