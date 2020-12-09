The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office hosts a food drive

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – To help families during the Holidays, The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office will host a food drive.

Greenbrier County residents can help the cause by dropping off canned goods to the courthouse or the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office. The canned food drive will run through DEC. 21ST.

“Everyone is aware that the year of 2020 has been extremely difficult. Our food banks has been really taxed with a lot of demand, so we’re just trying to give individuals a couple more locations where they can donate canned goods,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said.

For more information, you can contact the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office.