The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department puts together Sheriff’s Giving Tree

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department asks community members to give back to those in need in a festive way.

A Sheriff’s Giving Tree was put together by staff members in the department. The tree is covered with stars that represent a conservator under the sheriff’s protected custody. On the stars are items like socks, throw blankets and cookies. Community members can take a star from the tree and return the gift to the department.

“A lot of these people don’t have the money to spend. I thought let’s do an giving tree for our senior citizens,” Tax Deputy Debbie Pemberten said.

The deadline to return the gifts is December 17th.