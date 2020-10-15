The City of Hinton hosts item pick up

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Hinton is giving residents a chance to get rid of large items that are usually hard to throw away.

Residents can place large items like mattresses, broken furniture, and old kitchen appliances on the curb. Each neighborhood picks up will be based on sections and will end next week.

“It’s important to help people to get rid of large items and things that have been cluttering up their backyards or out building that are hard to get rid of and it’s just a major push to get the town clean up,” said City Manager Chris Meadows.

If you’re a Hinton resident and have questions or would like to know what section your neighborhood falls into, you can call City Hall at (304) 466-3255.