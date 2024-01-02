The American Lung Association reports high levels of Radon Gas detected in 28.5% of West Virginia homes

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Lung Association encourages West Virginians to test their homes for radioactive gases in honor of National Radon Action Month.

According to the latest State of Lung Cancer report, radon was detected at high levels in 28.5% of West Virginia homes.

Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that transfers from soil and collects in enclosed spaces.

The gas is also the second leading cause of lung cancer and the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer type in the mountain state.

If you detect high levels in your home, you should contact a professional to install a radon mitigation system.

West Virginia’s Office of Environmental Health Services offers free radon testing kits for residents to test for radioactive gas in their homes.

You can request a free radon test kit by emailing Radon@wv.gov or calling (304) 352-5039.

For additional local resources, visit oehs.wvdhhr.org.

If you want to learn more about Radon Gas, The American Lung Association offers a free Radon basics course at Lung.org.

