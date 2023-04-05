The American Cancer Association and WVU partner to launch Blue button matching project

Washington, DC (WOAY) – According to the American Cancer Association, an estimated 12,840 West Virginians will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

In response, The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is joining with West Virginia University, CodeX and third-party matching services to launch the ‘Blue-button’ matching project. The new tool would automatically identify relevant clinical trials through one-button clinical trial matching integration within electronic health records.

The Blue button will connect electronic health records to existing trial matching services rather than creating a new one. Integrating the electronic health record puts the function into the physician’s workflow to provide accurate, automated screening.

Additionally, using third-party services rather than a clinical site’s inventory of trials allows physicians to look for matching trials within a specified distance from where the patient is located, so their healthcare options are not limited to a single institution.

The 12-month study will evaluate whether the tool can increase and diversify trial participation with minimal effort by providers.

For more information, visit codex.hl7.org.

