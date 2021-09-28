“Terror and Treats” weekend series underway in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County attraction is already in the Halloween spirit.

Mountain Lake Campground and Cabins has begun its Terror and Treats weekend series leading up to Halloween. The weekends include activities for kids, treats and movies for campers and it’s all outdoors, taking COVID-19 precautions by social distancing.

“If you’re camping with us, we offer trick-or-treating,” said Mountain Lake Campground and Cabins Owner Susan James. “The kids walk through the campgrounds, safe, fun. We do games, all kinds of messy games. Candy bar bingo, we have a magic pumpkin patch where the magic pumpkin ferry comes out. Just all kinds of fun stuff.”

To reserve a spot for one of the weekends, contact Mountain Lake by phone or visit their website.

