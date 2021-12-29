Terrapins roll past Hokies in Pinstripe Bowl

WOAY – Virginia Tech football saw its 2021 season end Wednesday with a 54-10 loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

The Terrapins opened the scoring on a Tarheeb Still punt return for a touchdown, and they would maintain that momentum throughout the game at Yankee Stadium. The Hokies scored in the second quarter on a John Parker Romo field goal and a Connor Blumrick touchdown run, but they were unable to consistently keep pace with the Maryland offense.

In addition to his touchdown run, Blumrick threw for 110 yards, and Tahj Bullock recorded 41 total yards in a relief effort. For Maryland, Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 42 yards.

Virginia Tech finishes the 2021 season 6-7; they went 1-2 under interim head coach J.C. Price, who is being retained as a part of Brent Pry’s staff.

Related