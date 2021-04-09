Tenth annual Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser to take place this Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club is in the final stages of prep for its tenth annual Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser.

All money raised during the volleyball tournament goes to The Un-prescription, a local non-profit.

Right now there are a dozen teams registered, and they’re still willing to accept more teams leading up to the day of the event – with all skill levels being welcome to attend. Spectators are allowed as well, with masks required inside.

“There also can be walk-in teams,” said Assistant Professor of Social Services Dr. Kelli White. “We have about 12 pre-registered. We will take a walk-in team and register them that day.”

Those who want to register to play can stop by on the day of the event with a team of 8 and pay the $150 same-day registration charge, all of which also goes to the Un-Prescription.

The tournament kicks off at 9AM this Saturday, April 10, at the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley. It begins with the Battle for the Net Challenge, which will be between the West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan-Care and the Beckley Police Department.

