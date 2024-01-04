Tennessee governor named co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

TENNESSEE (WOAY) – The governor of Tennessee has been named as the states co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Bill Lee will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to help lead the commission, focusing on economic development throughout Appalachia.

“I extend a warm welcome to Governor Bill Lee as he steps into the role of ARC’s 2024 States’ Co-Chair. I look forward to working with him and all our Appalachian governors as we continue to collaborate not as 13 individual states, but as one united Appalachian region for the betterment of our residents,” Manchin said.

Last year’s state co-chair was Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. During 2023, the commission invested 322 million dollars in 701 projects.

Private investment in those projects totaled $3.13 billion and is projected to create 50,000 jobs.

“Governors are reminding the nation that community investment and economic development move America forward, and I’m honored to serve alongside Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin as the State’s Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Lee said. “Together, we will continue investing in projects that expand opportunity, security, and freedom for all.”

