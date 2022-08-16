Temporary road closures and delays in Grandview area of New River Gorge National Park and Reserve

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announced temporary closures and delays in the Grandview area over the next few weeks. Crews will be resurfacing roads starting August 17. Dates are tentative and subject to reschedule.

Road work will start on the road to the Turkey Spur overlook, where crews will mill and repave the entire road and parking lot. The road work will take an estimated three weeks to complete. Therefore the road will be inaccessible for the project’s duration to all vehicles and foot traffic.

After construction on Turkey Spur, crews will begin work on the other road leading to picnic shelters two, three, and four. The road will remain open during construction. However, there may be delays due to vehicles restricted to using one lane.

Parking lots and trailheads will remain open while work is completed. The main Grandview Rim trail will also remain open, but hikers should be aware that there will be no access to the boardwalk leading to the overlook.

Construction crews advise travelers to be aware of additional traffic control signs throughout the area when visiting.

To stay current on the park’s activities, events, and closures, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

