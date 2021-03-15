Teams needed for Volleyball 4 Autism

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club is recruiting teams to play in their annual fundraiser for The Un-Prescription, Volleyball 4 Autism.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Memorial Baptist Church, 1405 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.

Autism Health and the non-profit, The Un-Prescription, has helped hundreds of families by providing natural approaches to treat underlying medical problems that can cause difficult behaviors and aggression, sleep problems, constipation, delayed language and poor social skills. The center, based in Beckley, currently serves patients from 16 states, but funds raised through Volleyball 4 Autism help West Virginia families.

Registration for teams of eight is $100 if registered by March 29 or $150 at the door, and the 2021 event will have two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience. T-shirt sponsorships are available for $100, now through March 31.

The 2021 tournament will kick-off at 9 a.m. with the battle for the net challenge between the West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Jan-Care and the Beckley Police Department.

For additional information on Volleyball 4 Autism, to register a team, donate or sponsor the event email volleyball4autism@gmail.com.