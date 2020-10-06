Tazewell Train Station reopens for community tours

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Tazewell has recently reopened their visitors center.

The historic train station which now serves as a welcome center was shut down months ago due to the pandemic, and recently it’s reopened for the community to enjoy again.

Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says the welcome center serves as a mini-museum for tourists and locals to enjoy.

“There’s a lot of train memorabilia inside. There’s a little replica of the Town of Tazewell that’s pretty cool to look at. It’s just like a walk through time. You’ll go through and there’s a timeline on the wall from the opening of the train station back in the early 1900’s, through the years and what it looks like today,” Hoops said.

The Tazewell Train Station is open for tours Monday through Saturday from 11-4.