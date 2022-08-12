Tazewell Police Department hosting training event at Tazewell County High School on August 15

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell Police Department will host a training event at Tazewell County High School on Monday, August 15. As a result, residents may notice a heightened police presence around Fincastle Turnpike and Maplewood Lane area. The Tazewell Police thanks the public for their understanding while they conduct training for better protection of Tazewell’s community and youth.

For further information, contact Chief David Mills of the Tazewell Police Department at 276-988-2503.

