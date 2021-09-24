Tazewell County students get a head start at school career fair

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County students got a chance to look toward the future at a career fair. The fair was at the Tazewell County Career And Technical Center.

Students were given the chance to meet with many different employers and learn more about what they could be doing in the future.

And it also gave them a look at what kinds of jobs they could do with a certificate from the Career and Technical Center.

“The businesses that we have here today represent the various shops that we offer,” said career fair organizer Tyler Brooks. “Auto Mechanics, Autobody, CNA, welding, that type of stuff. They could get them with the certificates and degrees they get here, and see what jobs Tazewell County can offer for the students.”

According to the fair organizers, events like this give students the opportunity to make valuable connections, and get a head start on looking for a job.

The students drafted their own resumes and showed off their skills. And even the younger students who are still a few years from graduating get to learn some valuable information on how to find a job.

The career fair featured roughly 30 different employers, including local businesses and even EMS and police. Students in grades 9 through 12 from multiple Tazewell County high schools were given the chance to meet them.

