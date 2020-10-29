Tazewell County seeing good numbers near the end of the early voting period

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Early voting in Tazewell County began on September 18th.

This is the first time this year that there has been early voting in Virginia after there was only an absentee option ahead of the June primaries. So far, there have been over five times as many early voters compared to the 2016 election.

“We’ve had right at 5,700 folks come through our office in person that have taken advantage of the early voting opportunity,” said Tazewell County Director of Elections Brian Earls. “Another couple of thousand by mail, so we’re closing in on 30% turnout already here for Tazewell County.”

Tazewell County has extended the closing time on early voting from 4 pm to 6 pm to accommodate the number of voters.