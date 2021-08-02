Tazewell County Schools announces they have no plans to teach critical race theory

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Schools has announced that they have no plans to teach critical race theory.

The popular theory teaches the concept that race is a social construct, and that racism is embodied within certain legal systems and policies.

After receiving numerous phone calls and emails from parents, Tazewell County Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy says they have no plans to adopt Critical Race Theory into their curriculum.

“We had lots of calls and questions to our board members, principals and everyone else asking about critical race theory, what we’re doing with it, how we are teaching it,” Stacy said. “And we’ve pretty much said that it’s not a part of our curriculum.”

Without any guidance from the Commonwealth of Virginia, they have no plans to consider adding it to the curriculum at the moment.

“Until it’s a part of our curriculum, we’re not even entertaining the idea.”

