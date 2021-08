TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Parents who don’t want masks in schools may get their wish in Tazewell County.

Tazewell County Public Schools has announced that masks will be made optional for all students, faculty, and staff.

Masks will also be provided for anyone wanting to wear one, and they will be required on school buses.

The school board also says they will continue to monitor their case numbers and reserve the right to make any changes to their COVID guidelines at any time.

