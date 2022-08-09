Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.

TCPS advises fans to carry a small clutch bag to hold small personal items since they can be searched properly. While the clutch does not have to be clear it does need to meet the 4.5” X 6.5” dimensions.

Permitted Items per Person:

● Bags that are clear plastic (vinyl or PVS) suggested

size 12” X 6” X 12”

● One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or

similar)

● Rain gear (Worn or in a clear carrier)

● Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

● Mobile phones

● Binoculars (if in case the case may be inspected)

● Seat cushions/chairs (if in carry case/tote may be

inspected)

● Radios with or without headsets (carry case may be

inspected)

● Diapers and non-medically necessary items for

babies and young children must be carried in a

clear bag

● Needed medical equipment

● Strollers (will be subject to search at gate)

● Camera/Case (will be subject to search at gate)

● Computer bag/carrier (will be subject to search at

gate)

● Unopened food/drinks that can fit in a clear bag that

meets criteria (12” X 6” X 12” or Ziplock freezer

bag)

Prohibited Items by All Fans:

● Non-clear bags of any size

● Backpacks (of any size)

● Fanny Packs, cinch bags

● Thermos/refillable drink bottles

● Alcoholic beverages

● Selfie sticks

● Unmanned aircraft (drones)

● Large bags or parcels, including backpacks and

purses

● Weapons (including pocket knives)

● Hoverboards

● Segways

● Artificial noisemakers

● Vaping Devices or E-cigarettes

● All tobacco products

● Portable heaters

● Umbrellas

