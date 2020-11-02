Tazewell County officials preparing for Election Day

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Officials in Tazewell County are gearing up for the election.

Virginia residents have a full ballot with a senate race, mayoral elections, two constitutional amendments and much more.

According to the Tazewell County Director of Elections Brian Earls, Virginia had one of the longest early voting periods in the country at 45 days, and residents have already had plenty of time to cast their vote in the 2020 presidential election. But they’re expecting a huge turnout on election day nonetheless.

“First time we had done it [early voting] so we didn’t really know what to expect. But we had 8,215 people come through our office to vote early in person, and another couple thousand voted early by mail. So we’re already at 36% turnout even before election day,” Earls said.

Polls are open in Tazewell County on Tuesday, November 3, from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M.