Tazewell County launches “Keep Tazewell County Open”

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors announced “Keep Tazewell County Open,” a grassroots public information campaign to encourage residents, workers and visitors to remain vigilant and protect themselves against COVID-19.

“It has been a long eight months and we understand that residents are starting to experience COVID-19 fatigue. However, now is not the time to let our guard down. With the winter season approaching and residents starting to spend more time indoors, we need our community to consistently follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask.” stated Charlie Stacy, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

The messaging features local residents appearing in ads on social media, print newspaper, billboards, television commercials and on radio. In addition, the County has partnered with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to participate in the Commonwealth’s Health Equity Pilot Program. 5,000 health equity packets complete with full size hand sanitizers and reusable facial masks will be distributed across the county at various events.

Most recently, the County delivered more than 1,000 packets for Halloween and Veterans Day programs. Supervisor Maggie Asbury who also serves on the County’s COVID-19 Public Health Response Committee remarked “It is important to the Board that we lead by example and help get the word out. We know that with the cooperation of our residents, we will make it through this experience.

Everyone’s commitment to washing their hands regularly, practicing social distancing and wearing a facial mask when out in the community, will not only help keep our schools and small businesses open but it will also help save lives.”

The campaign is in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Southwest Virginia and will run throughout the winter.