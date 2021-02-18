Tazewell County activating warming shelters beginning tonight

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY)- Tazewell County is activating warming shelters upon request tonight at midnight.

Warming shelters will be located at Richland PD in Western County, Work Force Building in Eastern County, and the Fuller Perry Building in Central Tazewell County. The shelters will be activated upon request to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office non emergency number at 276-988-0645. Dispatch will conduct a COVID-19 pre screen via phone call. Allow 30 minutes from dispatch notification.

The shelter will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines:

Upon arrival, they will be greeted at the front door for intake. Temperature will be taken and a KN95 mask will be issued. If temperature is greater than 100.7 or other symptoms are present, the individual will be moved to a separate room. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.