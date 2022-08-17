Tazewell County 911 Center receives Association of Public Safety Officials’ Technology Leadership award

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – The Association of Public Safety Officials’ awarded the Tazewell 911 Center the Technology Leadership award for the advances the staff has implemented at the center. Tazewell’s 911 Director, Captain Randy Ann Davis, accepted the award on behalf of the 911 center and its dispatchers.

In addition to accepting the award, Captain Davis got the opportunity to attend specialized communications training and view displays of updated equipment utilized by centers worldwide.

Related