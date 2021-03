WOAY – Thanks to an NCAA blanket-waiver, West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman had the option to return to Morgantown. Instead, the Mountaineers’ third-leading scorer this year will turn pro.

Sherman announced the decision in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“Where I come from a lot of kids don’t make it to this level,” read Sherman’s announcement. “Hopefully kids would see this and be inspired by how far I came.”

Sherman joins junior guard Sean McNeil, who declared for the draft on Thursday.