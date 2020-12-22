Taylor Isaac signs with Alderson Broaddus University

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – On Monday afternoon, Summers County basketball star Taylor Isaac officially signed with Alderson Broaddus University in a ceremony at the school.

The senior made the Class A All-State first team as a junior. She was a second team selection as a sophomore in 2019.

Isaac says she chose Alderson Broaddus in part for the academic opportunities, as she wants to pursue a four-year degree in nursing.

For the 2021 season, Isaac’s goal is to lead the Lady Bobcats to the state tournament in Charleston.