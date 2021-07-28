Tanner Walls wins Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour championship

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The 2021 Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour season finished Tuesday at Fincastle, with one Southern West Virginia native taking multiple honors.

Tanner Walls, who will be a senior at Westside this upcoming school year, won the 17-18 age division Tour Championship with a 36-hole total of 148, nine strokes ahead of runner-up Logan Douthat. Due to earlier performances in the summer, the Matheny native was also named the 17-18 division Player of the Year. Greater Beckley Christian graduate Ezra Drumheller was named to the All-Star Team as well.

It’s the second straight week a Westside golfer has claimed tournament honors, after Kerri-Anne Cooke won the girls division of the WVGA Junior Amateur. Walls says having these tournament wins will provide confidence ahead of the 2021 WVSSAC season.

Below are the Tour Championship winners and Players of the Year for all BRJGT age divisions.

Coed 17-18: Tanner Walls (both)

Coed 15-16: Chase Coley (Tour Championship), Major Ewing (Player of the Year)

Coed 13-14: Grayden Laird (both)

Coed 10-12: Campbell Sayers (Tour Championship), Rylan McGinnis (Player of the Year)

Coed Under 9: JJ Robertson (Tour Championship), Christopher Rizo (Player of the Year)

