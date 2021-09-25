Tamarack recognizes 25 years of service through an anniversary celebration

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia locals and out-of-state tourists alike came pouring into one of the area’s best stops for Appalachian culture, as Tamarack Marketplace celebrates 25 years of providing just that. And it was being celebrated through a whole day of live West Virginia artists, from folk and bluegrass musicians to art demonstrators, food trucks, and plenty of homemade goods.

“There’s just a little bit of everything we do here today, we’ve got music, food, we’ve got essentially everything that is Tamarack Marketplace here as a sample for everyone today,” says Tamarack Marketing Director Jennifer Farley.

A time capsule was also opened up and was put on display in the art gallery during the event.

