Tamarack Marketplace to feature “Head over Hills” Gallery

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace will present its newest gallery showing on Friday, August 26 at 5:00 pm in the David L. Dickirson Fine Art Gallery. The “Head Over Hills” show will feature artwork inspired by the wild and wonderful life and scenery of the Mountain State. The free gallery is open through October 5 and will treat guests to complimentary hors d’oeuvres as they enjoy the exhibit.

The “Head Over Hills” art exhibit includes pieces depicting native landscapes, wildlife, and rural living. “Our Head Over Hills exhibition has challenged artists to capture the natural wonders of West Virginia through their artwork,” Gallery Director Mandy Lash stated. “There’s a magic to our mountainous views here, and the artists in this exhibit have done a fantastic job of showcasing just what makes us so special.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Tamarack Featured Artist can contact MAndy Lash at (304)256-6843, EXT.167, or visit www.tamrackwv.com/galleries to learn more.

